Catherine H. Lyons
Reliance - Catherine H. Lyons of Reliance, Delaware passed away on February 8, 2019 at Brandywine Senior Living Center in Selbyville, Delaware where she had lived for the past four years. She was born on March 27, 1920 in Seaford, Delaware and spent all of her life in Sussex County.
Catherine was the daughter of Robert and Radie Allen and attended school in Seaford, Delaware. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Seaford where she worshiped her whole life. Catherine was a former Sunday School teacher there. She was also a member of the Sussex Chapter No. 7 of the Order of the Eastern Star. Through the years she enjoyed gardening and reading.
Catherine was married to the late Alvin Lyons and they lived on a farm in Reliance, Delaware. In addition to her parents and her husband, Catherine was preceded in death by her brothers Granville Allen and Virgil Allen and her daughter Rebecca Garner. She is survived by her sister Jeannette Lynch of Selbyville, Delaware, her son Wayne Lyons of Fenwick Island, Delaware and her son-in-law Steve Garner of Bridgeville, Delaware. She is survived by five grandchildren, David Lyons of Richmond, Virginia, Shawn Daniel of Alexandria, Virginia, Kelly Gray of South Riding, Virginia, Erin Miller of Seaford, Delaware and Brandt Garner of Seaford, Delaware. In addition, she is survived by eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday Feb. 14, 2019 at the Watson-Yates Funeral Home & Crematorium, A Parsell Family Funeral Home, 609 East King Street, Seaford, Delaware where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Seaford, Delaware. In lieu of flowers the family asks that friends and family members donate to Wesley United Methodist Church (22025 Atlanta Road Seaford, Delaware 19973) in her name.
Catherine's family would like to thank the staff at Brandywine Senior Living and Delaware Hospice for their thoughtful care given to her.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 11, 2019