1925 - 2020
Newark - Catherine J. Reyburn, age 94, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on September 4, 1925, she was a daughter of the late John D. and Mabel K. (Richardson) Lamborn. Catherine was a dedicated homemaker who loved to cook for her family and cherished time spent at family gatherings. She was a devout Catholic and during her quiet time she liked to read.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred H. Reyburn; and sister, Pauline Wilkinson. She is survived by her children, Donald E. Reyburn (Diane), Lois J. Messick (Bill), Catherine A. Bunting (Phil) and A. Wayne Reyburn, all of Newark; grandsons, Donny, Danny, Jim and Brandon; great grandchildren, Stephen, Zachary, Matthew, Lucas, Landen, Avery, Lily and Carter; and great-great grandchildren, Cameron and Carter.

All services will be held privately.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
