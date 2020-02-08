|
Catherine J. Reyburn
Newark - Catherine J. Reyburn, age 94, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, DE on September 4, 1925, she was a daughter of the late John D. and Mabel K. (Richardson) Lamborn. Catherine was a dedicated homemaker who loved to cook for her family and cherished time spent at family gatherings. She was a devout Catholic and during her quiet time she liked to read.
In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred H. Reyburn; and sister, Pauline Wilkinson. She is survived by her children, Donald E. Reyburn (Diane), Lois J. Messick (Bill), Catherine A. Bunting (Phil) and A. Wayne Reyburn, all of Newark; grandsons, Donny, Danny, Jim and Brandon; great grandchildren, Stephen, Zachary, Matthew, Lucas, Landen, Avery, Lily and Carter; and great-great grandchildren, Cameron and Carter.
All services will be held privately.
