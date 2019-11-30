|
|
Catherine "Kitty" L. Pritchard
New Castle - Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 521 Harmony St., New Castle, DE 19720, on Wednesday, Dec 4 at 11:00am. Friends may call at the church from 10:00am-11:00am. Interment will take place at Cathedral Cemetery following mass.
