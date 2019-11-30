Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
34 W 6Th St
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-9300
Catherine L. "Kitty" Pritchard

Catherine "Kitty" L. Pritchard

New Castle - Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 521 Harmony St., New Castle, DE 19720, on Wednesday, Dec 4 at 11:00am. Friends may call at the church from 10:00am-11:00am. Interment will take place at Cathedral Cemetery following mass.

delawarefuneral.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019
