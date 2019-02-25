Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel
2220 N. DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel
2220 N. DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
Catherine L. "Kay" Thomas


New Castle - Catherine L. "Kay" Thomas, age 85, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Born in Taylor, PA on March 24, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Mary Lewis Bombico. Kay worked alongside her husband, George Fay Thomas, as a State Farm insurance agent in Olde New Castle for many years.

Throughout her life, she enjoyed dancing and listening to Big Band music. Kay's greatest joy was time spent with the gang (family). Kay and Fay were known for hosting New Year's Eve parties and fun times at their Bethany Beach house. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, Nana, and dear friend to many.

In addition to her mother and husband of 57 years, Kay was preceded in death by her grandson, Scott Walz and sister, Grace Leighton. She is survived by her children, Kevin Thomas (Carolyn), Kathy Volzone (Victor), and Evan Thomas (Kathy); brother, Thomas Bombico (Kathy); former son-in-law, Paul Walz; grandchildren, Gaylyn Walz (Jonathan), and Justin (Angie), Ryan (Sarah), Taylor, and Morgan Thomas (Robert); and great grandchildren, Colton, Winsley, and Rhys Thomas.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 10 am until 11 am at the Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in the adjoining memorial park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kay's memory may be made to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
