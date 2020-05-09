Catherine M. Falgowski
Lewes - Catherine Marie Falgowski, age 100, of Lewes, Delaware, formerly of Wilmington, Delaware died on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Catherine graduated from Conrad High School June 1937. Two of her favorite memories were her Varsity Cheerleading and her perfect attendance award in high school. Catherine was a sports advocate, especially Philadelphia teams. Fishing with her family was a Sunday event. Catherine was an expert seamstress and shared her talents with the church by making baptismal garments and vestments for the Priests. She was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Elizabeth's RC Church. Catherine's greatest love was caring for her family.
Her husband, Edward Falgowski died September 1, 2000. She is survived by three sons, Raymond (Ginny), Edmond (Debbie), Kenneth (Cindy), and a daughter Christine Walther. Catherine has seventeen Grandchildren and fourteen Great Grandchildren.
Services will be private. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.