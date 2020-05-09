Catherine M. Falgowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine M. Falgowski

Lewes - Catherine Marie Falgowski, age 100, of Lewes, Delaware, formerly of Wilmington, Delaware died on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Catherine graduated from Conrad High School June 1937. Two of her favorite memories were her Varsity Cheerleading and her perfect attendance award in high school. Catherine was a sports advocate, especially Philadelphia teams. Fishing with her family was a Sunday event. Catherine was an expert seamstress and shared her talents with the church by making baptismal garments and vestments for the Priests. She was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Elizabeth's RC Church. Catherine's greatest love was caring for her family.

Her husband, Edward Falgowski died September 1, 2000. She is survived by three sons, Raymond (Ginny), Edmond (Debbie), Kenneth (Cindy), and a daughter Christine Walther. Catherine has seventeen Grandchildren and fourteen Great Grandchildren.

Services will be private. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
Ray so sorry to hear about your Mother. She lived a great life may you have very fond memories of her. Sending prayers for you and the family.
Joe Matzuras
Friend
May 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Aunt Cassie. Thinking of you all at this sad time. I am Billy Falgowskis daughter. Sending love and prayers.
Marilyn Falgowski-Turner
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved