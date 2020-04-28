Services
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-5114
Catherine M. Gadzinski


1928 - 2020
Catherine M. Gadzinski Obituary
Catherine M. Gadzinski

New Castle - Catherine (Haas) Gadzinski, 91, of New Castle, DE passed away at home on Friday, April 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Catherine was predeceased by her beloved husband, Stanley F. Gadzinski. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Maryanne, Barbara, Karen, and Stanley Jr.; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; her brother, Melvin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the coronavirus, services and burial will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

John F. Yasik

Funeral Services

For condolences,visit

Yasikfuneral.com

652-5114
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
