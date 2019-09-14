|
Catherine Marie Thompson
Findlay, OH - Catherine, also affectionately known as "Kitty", passed away peacefully Saturday night, September 7, 2019 from complications as a result of breast cancer. She was born in Wilmington, DE on September 24, 1927, daughter of the late Howard and Mary Stafford.
Catherine worked as a waitress in Wilrnington and later at restaurants in Newark. She also worked for several years in the cafeteria at the General Motors plant on Boxwood Road until an injury forced her to retire early.
She was most happy when traveling, shopping or cooking for her family on special holidays. On Christmas and Easter everyone loved to enjoy her famous "Dough Balls" for breakfast. Catherine was dedicated to spending time with her family, including her sisters, children and grandchildren, especially when the kids were involved with their sports. At basketball games she could be heard yelling, "get the ball!"
Catherine is survived by her sister, Grace Janusz, sons, David and Robert Cross and her daughter, Dianne Franklin and step children, Darlene Walls, Bonnie Waddell and Lowell Thompson, eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Thompson after 42 years of marriage.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 17 at 11 am in Holy Angels Church, 82 Possum Park Rd., Newark, where friends may visit after 10 am. Entombment will be in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , 92 Read's Way, New Castle, DE 19720. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019