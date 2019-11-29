|
Catherine Perillo Lucas
Wilmington - Age 96, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Seasons Hospice surrounded by her family.
Born in Wilmington, DE, Catherine was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Kelly) Perillo. She attended St. Peter's Grade School and graduated as valedictorian from Ursuline Academy. For 30 years, she worked as an executive secretary for the DuPont Company until her retirement. She was a parishioner at St. Patrick's Church and a faithful volunteer of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She adored her large family, and enjoyed spending most of her time with them. She was predeceased by her husband of 27 years, Edwin K. Lucas in 1994, and 14 siblings.
Catherine will be dearly missed by her daughters and their spouses, Francine and David Bennink of Kennett Square, PA and Tonia and Keith Muncey of Hockessin, DE; her stepdaughters, Mary Anne Anderson (Ames) and Margaret LaBate (Phil Pergolizzi); her grandchildren, Alicia, Samantha, Hannah, Will, Connor, Ethan, P.J., Carlie and Alayna (Philip); and her brother, Eugene Perillo.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 3rd at 10:30 AM at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 500 West Street, Wilmington, where friends are invited to visitation after 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Patrick's Church, 1414 King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019