|
|
Catherine R. Krause
North East, MD - Catherine R. Krause, age 96, of North East, MD, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 noon until 1 pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 1 pm. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019