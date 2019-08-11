Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
Catherine R. Krause

Catherine R. Krause Obituary
Catherine R. Krause

North East, MD - Catherine R. Krause, age 96, of North East, MD, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 noon until 1 pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 1 pm. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Download Now