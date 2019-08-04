Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
For more information about
Catherine Raciti
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Raciti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Raciti


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Raciti Obituary
Catherine Raciti

Bear - Catherine B. Raciti, 80, of Rolling Meadows in Bear, DE passed away on July 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Catherine retired in 2005 after a 21-year career with MBNA and was one of the original founders of MBNA.

She was preceded in death by her sister Easter Patterson.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Joseph Raciti, her son Mark Brynes of Newport, DE, her brothers Nelson Cammock of Bear, and Robert Cammock of Pike Creek, DE and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to the , 200 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now