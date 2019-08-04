|
Catherine Raciti
Bear - Catherine B. Raciti, 80, of Rolling Meadows in Bear, DE passed away on July 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Catherine retired in 2005 after a 21-year career with MBNA and was one of the original founders of MBNA.
She was preceded in death by her sister Easter Patterson.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Joseph Raciti, her son Mark Brynes of Newport, DE, her brothers Nelson Cammock of Bear, and Robert Cammock of Pike Creek, DE and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to the , 200 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019