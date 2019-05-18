|
|
Catherine Rizzo Lloyd
Wilmington - Catherine Rizzo Lloyd age 95 of Edgewood Hills, Wilmington died after a brief illness on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Christiana Hospital.
Catherine was born in Paterson, NJ on September 10, 1923, to the late Daniel and Virginia Rizzo. She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Alfred S. Lloyd and her sister, Angelina Del Buono. She is survived by her sister, Dee Del Bello of Waccabuc, NY and her nephews, Damon Del Bello, and Joseph Del Buono Sr.
She was a graduate of St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing, Paterson, NJ. She was employed as an RN at DuPont for the last 25 years of her nursing career.
Catherine was a passionate gardener and took great pride in her home, gardens and dearly loved her various pet dogs.
A memorial service will be held Monday, May 20th, 12 noon, at Brandywine Valley Funeral Care, Beeson Chapel, 412 Philadelphia Pike , Wilmington 19809.
Published in The News Journal on May 18, 2019