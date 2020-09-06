Catherine Ruth "Cathy" Brindle



Catherine Ruth "Cathy" Brindle (affectionately known as Bootsie) born on July 7, 1932 raised her glass one last time on September 3, 2020. Born in Delta, Pennsylvania to the late Robert and Mary Sullivan, she was the youngest of nine children.



Throughout her life she always worked with the public, but her true passion was volunteering. She volunteered for over forty years, with the last thirty years benefitting Union Hospital of Cecil County through her dedicated service at the Good as New Shop. Cathy's goal was to always leave a place better than what she found it, so not only did she perform her regular volunteer duties, she would arrive early to tidy up the shop before opening. This held true on hotel stays as well, as she was compelled to make sure the room was orderly and the bed was made before departing.



She maintained a hectic schedule all of her life. She was a member of the Blue Birds, the Red Hatters and a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Additionally, she was an auxiliary member of Union Hospital, an honorary member of the U.S.S. Albany Association and a member of the United Methodist Church of Elkton. She played cards on a regular basis with friends and was always eager to play Angry Birds and Scrabble with unsuspecting victims. When it is said that "cleanliness is next to godliness" it all makes sense now. Everyone knew when her bathrooms were cleaned, the floors were scrubbed, as well as every other minute cleaning detail for the week. There was never any question if the five second rule could be applied at her house.



Times at the neighborhood club house in the Village of Long Creek were always a hoot. Costume-themed events, birthday celebrations, New Year's Eve parties and whatever else came along saw Cathy in her element. The ultimate social butterfly with age-defying antics who partied like there was no tomorrow.



Clothes, shoes, pocketbooks and husbands...she had an assortment. She is survived by her fourth husband, Norman Petterson and her daughters, Cathy Shrout (Noah), Debra Rees (George Nelson), Cynthia Andersen (Lonny) along with a son, Robert Brown. She also leaves behind to carry on her legacy nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Michael Brown, her first husband Leon Ray Brown and her late husband William J. Brindle, Sr.



Cathy has made the selfless decision to have her body donated to science, in hopes of furthering advances in the medical field. I am certain a scientific notation will be made that she was a current size 4. Her love affair with the bathroom scales was no secret as her weight statistics were proudly shared. To the lady who could make a mean Manhattan and inspired so many, we raise our glass of Chardonnay or Sauvignon Blanc, no red of course, to thank you for sharing your life with all of us. There will be no service as Cathy wanted friends and family to remember how she lived her life vivaciously in the present and not dwell on the final destination.









