Catherine Scalone
Newark - Catherine Scalone, age 78, of Newark, DE earned her wings Friday, October 23, 2020. Catherine enjoyed watching the Eagles play football, shopping, (especially on QVC), and playing cards. She also loved cooking and baking for family and spending time with her grandchildren. She made some of her favorite memories traveling to local beaches and Williamsburg.
Catherine is survived by her husband, Daniel; children: Catherine, Andrea (Donald), Daniel (Lynn), and David (Kimberly); 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ezio and Mary Leonzio.
A visitation will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Catherine's life at 3 PM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
