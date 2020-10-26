1/1
Catherine Scalone
{ "" }
Catherine Scalone

Newark - Catherine Scalone, age 78, of Newark, DE earned her wings Friday, October 23, 2020. Catherine enjoyed watching the Eagles play football, shopping, (especially on QVC), and playing cards. She also loved cooking and baking for family and spending time with her grandchildren. She made some of her favorite memories traveling to local beaches and Williamsburg.

Catherine is survived by her husband, Daniel; children: Catherine, Andrea (Donald), Daniel (Lynn), and David (Kimberly); 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ezio and Mary Leonzio.

A visitation will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Catherine's life at 3 PM. Burial will be private.

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

(302) 731-5459




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Memories & Condolences
October 27, 2020
Dan and family I am so sorry to hear of your mom’s passing, keeping you and your family in my thoughts snd prayers.

Angela & Abe Sheehan
Angela Sheehan
Friend
