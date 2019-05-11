|
Catherine T. Zaczkowski
Pennsville, NJ - Catherine T. Zaczkowski, age 86, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her residence. She was born Wilmington, DE and was the daughter of the late Benjamin Rydlewski and Mary (Birowski) Rydlewski.
Survived by her husband of 36 years, Stanley T. Zaczkowski; her children, Linda Anderson, LeRoy Saxton, Stephen Saxton, Antoinette Mauthe, Christine Hidinger, June Kempski and Chenoa Saxton; 16 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Predeceased by 3 children, Richard Kulesza, Deborah Mattox, Marianne-Saxton-Kulesza
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM on Monday May 13th, at the Laughrey Funeral Home, Pennsville where friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. laughrey funeralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on May 11, 2019