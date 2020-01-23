|
|
Catherine "Kitty" Wilson
Wilmington - Catherine "Kitty" Wilson (nee Davis) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on January 20, 2020 at the age of 75. The youngest daughter of Chester T and Kathryn L Davis, Kitty was born and raised and lived in Wilmington, DE her entire life.
A graduate of St Elizabeth's, she worked for the DuPont Company for over 30 years before starting her second career as Co-Owner of Claire's Fashions Inc with her sister and her children.
Kitty was predeceased by her loving husband Robert "Denny" Wilson. Kitty is survived by her son, Darren(Kim) and her daughter Colleen (Christopher) as well as her two grandchildren Kaylee and Austin. Kitty is also survived by her two siblings, Michael Davis and Darla Smith (Keith) as well as her nephews Michael Davis, Glenn Davis, Mark Smith and Keith M Smith. Kitty will always be remembered for her love of family and friends and her warm and generous nature.
Viewing will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10am with a mass of Catholic Burial to follow at 11 am. Interment will be private at Newark Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the in Kitty's memory.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020