Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecelia Conway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecelia M. Conway


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cecelia M. Conway Obituary
Cecelia M. Conway

Wilmington - Cecelia M. Conway, 42, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019. Cecelia was born in Queens, NY on August 26, 1976. We called her our "Bicentennial Baby".

Cecelia graduated with a Business Degree from Goldey-Beacom College and a Masters Degree in Elementary Education from Wilmington University. In earlier years, she really enjoyed working at the former Lone Star Restaurant and in her later years was a substitute teacher until becoming disabled in 2011. She loved her children and grandchildren more than anything else in the world. She also enjoyed teaching young children and was always willing to help others.

She is survived by her parents, John and Elizabeth Conway; 3 children, Nicholas Conway (Ashley), Ian and Keira Massey; grandchild, Maddox; sister, Doreen Talley (Brad); brother, Thomas (Beth); niece, Alyssa; nephews, T.J., Austin, Brayden and Ryan.

A visitation will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1:30 to 3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702, where a funeral service will be held at 3 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cecelia's name to help students in financial need: St Francis Prep H. S., Attn: Brother Leonard, 6100 Francis Lewis Blvd, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now