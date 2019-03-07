|
Cecelia M. Conway
Wilmington - Cecelia M. Conway, 42, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019. Cecelia was born in Queens, NY on August 26, 1976. We called her our "Bicentennial Baby".
Cecelia graduated with a Business Degree from Goldey-Beacom College and a Masters Degree in Elementary Education from Wilmington University. In earlier years, she really enjoyed working at the former Lone Star Restaurant and in her later years was a substitute teacher until becoming disabled in 2011. She loved her children and grandchildren more than anything else in the world. She also enjoyed teaching young children and was always willing to help others.
She is survived by her parents, John and Elizabeth Conway; 3 children, Nicholas Conway (Ashley), Ian and Keira Massey; grandchild, Maddox; sister, Doreen Talley (Brad); brother, Thomas (Beth); niece, Alyssa; nephews, T.J., Austin, Brayden and Ryan.
A visitation will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1:30 to 3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702, where a funeral service will be held at 3 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cecelia's name to help students in financial need: St Francis Prep H. S., Attn: Brother Leonard, 6100 Francis Lewis Blvd, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
