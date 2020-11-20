Cecelia M. Kehnast
Laurel - Cecelia M. Kehnast, age 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Cecelia was predeceased by her husband, Albert Kehnast; her parents, John and Mary (Kempski) Szwed; her brother, Ed Szwed; her sisters, Mary Talarowski, Julie and Ann Wisniewski; and her grandson, Ronald J. Gawinski. She is survived by her children, Ronald S. Gawinski (Joanne), Lorraine Whaley (Jack), Anna Marie Gawinski; Alberta Hirt (Randy) and Carol Migliocco (Rosario); her step-children, Paul Kehnast (Joy) and Joanne Jarrell (the late Jack); her 15 grandchildren; her 20 great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit from 11 AM to 12 Noon on Tuesday, November 24 at St. Hedwig Church, 408 S. Harrison St., Wilmington, DE 19805, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
For full obituary, www.yasikfunerahome.com
