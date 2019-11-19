|
|
Cecilia H. Brandenburg
Wilmington - Cecilia H. Brandenburg, formerly of Hanover, MA, died peacefully in her sleep at her Brandywine Hundred home. She would have celebrated her 86th birthday in two weeks.
Ce was born in Boston to Earl and Violet Newcomb. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Brockton (MA) Hospital School of Nursing and began her long and distinguished nursing career as a labor and delivery Nurse. She continued her education and graduated from Northeastern University as a Nurse Practitioner. She went on to run a prenatal clinic for low-income mothers in the Boston area. Ce ended her nursing career working, for over a decade, in a private pediatric practice. Since moving to Wilmington in 2003, she was a devoted member and active volunteer at St. David's Episcopal Church.
Ce was preceded in death in 2017 by her husband of 52 years, Michael H. Brandenburg, and preceded in death in June by her daughter, Kristin M. Ortiz. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer A. Brandenburg (Steven C. Marcus); her son, David M. Brandenburg (Laura L. Brandenburg); and 5 grandchildren: Rachel and Jonah Marcus, Amelia and Madelynn Brandenburg, and Isabella Ortiz.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30am, Saturday, November 23 at St. David's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring Ce's memory by sending a contribution to St. David's Episcopal Church, 2320 Grubb Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810 or an honorary gift to Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, www.massaudobon.org. Funeral arrangements by McCrery & Harra.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019