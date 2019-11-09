|
Cecilia Haywood
Wilmington - Cecilia R. "Ceil" Haywood, 86, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE, Ceil was the youngest of seven children born to the late James and Lil (Conway) Reese. She attended St. Ann's School, Ursuline Academy, and Misericordia School of Nursing. Starting her career in occupational health nursing at Hercules Research Center, Ceil went on to be the occupational nurse for the City of Wilmington. She spent her life caring for others, was passionate about nursing, and worked as a relief nurse into her late 70's. A beloved neighbor, Ceil was known for sitting on her porch, attending Triangle Neighborhood Association meetings and exercising at the Fraim Center. An active and friendly volunteer, Ceil welcomed mariners at the Seamen's Center of Wilmington, was a eucharistic minister and a faithful blessed sacrament adorer at St. Ann's. Active in many church communities throughout the Diocese of Wilmington, Ceil had a vibrant life of faith. A dear friend to many, she enjoyed all of the friendships she made over the years.
Ceil was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Haywood; her brothers, Msgr. Thomas Reese, Fr. Charles Reese, Fr. James Reese, and her sister, Catherine Hall.
She is survived by her siblings, Sr. Mary Reese MM and Betty Lynch; her children, Mary Roelse (Piet), Michael Haywood (Monica), Beth Haywood, and Susan Haywood; her grandchildren Susan, Alex, James, Rachel, Becky, Joey, Lindsy, Dylan and great-grandson, Kai.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington, DE 19803, where family and friends may visit beginning at 9:00am. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ceil's memory can be made to Maryknoll Sisters, c/o Sister Mary Reese, PO Box 311, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0311.
Doherty Funeral Homes
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019