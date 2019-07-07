Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Helena's Church
602 Philadelphia Pike,
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Helena's Church,
602 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE
Cecilia Hoopes Obituary
Cecilia Hoopes

Wilmington - Cecilia Hoopes, 90 of Wilmington passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 at her residence.

Cecilia was born in New Castle, DE, the daughter of the late Cecilia (Gallagher) and Francis McCaffery. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School and attended Goldey Beacom College. Cecilia retired in 1997 from the family business, Hoopes Fire Equipment, and was a former parishioner of Christ Our King Church. She is a member of St. Helena's Church. In addition to her parents, Cecilia was predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Hoopes, Sr. in 2005; her son, Edward, Jr. in 1994; her son-in-law, Bob Henegar in 2013 and granddaughter, Casey Henegar in 1992; her brother, Francis M. McCaffery, Jr. and her sisters, Marie Quill, Ann Bedwell and Patricia Jezyk.

Cecilia will be dearly missed by her children, Kevin (Geraldine) of Rehoboth, Kerry (Diana) of Wilmington, Cecilia A. Hoopes (Barb) of Wilmington and Maria Jude Henegar of Houston, TX, her nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and brother-in-law Leonard Jezyk.

The Hoopes family wants to express our sincere gratitude to the nurses of Compassionate Care Hospice and the outstanding staff of the Lorelton Assisted Living Community. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Employee Appreciation Fund at The Lorelton, Assisted Living Community, 2200 West 4th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 12 Noon at St. Helena's Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, where friends may visit after 11 AM. Entombment will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington.
Published in The News Journal from July 7 to July 11, 2019
