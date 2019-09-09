|
Cecilia J. Conway
Newark - Cecilia Joan Conway, age 94, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
She was born in Wilmington, daughter of the late Martin and Catherine (Feely) Carr.
In addition to raising her family, Cecilia worked for several years as a registered nurse, enjoying time at St. Francis Hospital and with the Little Sisters of the Poor. Her dedication to caring for her patients was only surpassed by the love she had for her family. Cecilia was also an avid fan of the Philadelphia Flyers and she adored her pets, especially her dogs.
She is survived by her children, Francis, Charles, Cynthia, Thomas, Gregory (Flo Hill), Gary, and Lisa; her grandchildren, Adrienne Briggs (Marc), Jesse Lorenzo, and Shannon Downing (Christopher); her 3 great-grandchildren, Mac, Makenna, and Destiny; her sister, Margaret Carney and her family; and several nieces, nephews and members of her large extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Charles Conway; and her siblings, Catherine Figun and Marie Carr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Holy Family Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00am. Interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cecilia's memory can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor - Jeanne Jugan Residence, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.
Doherty Funeral Homes
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 9, 2019