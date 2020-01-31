|
Cecilia June Lyons
Wilmington - Cecilia J. Lyons, age 79, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on January 28, 2020 at home.
Born on October 18, 1940 in Beckley, WV to the late June (Shirey) and Cecil Connor, Cecilia graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, WV and from Delaware Technical and Community College with honors as a member of Phi Theta Kappa. She was one class shy of completing her BBA from Wesley College. Cecilia worked for the Conoco Corporation, The DuPont Company, and eventually retired A.I. DuPont Hospital in data entry.
Cecilia was a member of the Friends of Kirkwood Library. She thoroughly enjoyed creating and distributing the Friends' Times, their quarterly newsletter. Another of Cecilia's loves was genealogy. She enjoyed tracing and documenting genealogy for five family trees.
Along with her parents, Cecilia is predeceased by her brother, Ronald Patrick Connor and sister, Anita Connor Dew.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul F. Lyons; sons, Dennis Lyons of Baltimore, MD and Douglas (Tina) Lyons of Mobile, AL; daughter, Deanna Scopis of Newark, DE; grandchildren, Kristy, Kimberly, Kelli, David, and Kathleen; great-grandchildren, Michael and Kolton; brothers, Ralph Connor of Willow Springs, NC and Michael Connor of Glen Allen, VA; eight nieces and nephews; and her special sister-in-law, Sharon Connor Martin of Albuquerque, NM.
Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of Kirkwood Library, 6000 Kirkwood Hwy Wilmington, Delaware 19808.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020