Cecilia Porter
1959-2020
Cecilia "Cele" Skibicki Porter, 61, born in Wilm., DE, passed suddenly at home on April 10, 2020 after sustaining multiple injuries when being hit head-on by an auto on her way home from work a week prior.
Cele was a gregarious party-starter from a young age. When friends wanted to know where the fun was, they called Cele. She was an upbeat, people person who loved live music and dancing the night away. Cele fiercely loved her family and cherished her time spent with them. She was the heartbeat of her home. Cele was proud to be the daughter of amazing parents, and happy to be one of seven siblings who have clung together as friends their entire lives. Cele's heart and home were held open to so many people who have come to call her "Mom," and countless people who call her friend. She was an avid reader who'd often read a book a day and when an Eagles game was on, you'd find her cheering them on! She loved spending time with her Grandchildren Collin and Abbi. She enjoyed teaching aspiring Chef Abbi to cook and sharing a close bond with her "Bug" Collin. Cele worked at W. L. Gore for 25 years as a Level 3 X-Ray Technician (Nondestructive Testing Specialist) in the Space Flight Division and was most recently a Manager at M.L.C. in New Castle, DE.
Our beloved Celia is survived by her husband Jim Porter, daughters Jamie Porter and Alissa Porter, son, Bob Porter, Grandchildren Collin and Abbi, her father Edward J. Skibicki, her siblings, Chris (Mary) Skibicki, Terry (Jeff) Pack, Nancy Skibicki, Cathi Durnan, Melissa (Bill) Tanzilli, and Tim (Anne) Skibicki, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Cele was predeceased by her mother, Alice Ann Wardell Skibicki.
A Celebration of Cele's life will be announced at a future date, as a result of the pandemic
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020