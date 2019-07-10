Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Cecilia (O'Leary) Wyatt

Cecilia (O'Leary) Wyatt Obituary
Cecilia (O'Leary) Wyatt

Wilmington, DE - Cecilia (O'Leary) Wyatt, 67, of Wilmington, passed on July 7, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Daughter of the late John O'Leary and the late Regina (Hartmann) O'Leary, Ce grew up in Forty Acres and was a graduate of Wilmington High. She was preceded in death by her beloved sisters, Teresa O'Leary Krzywicki, ReGina O'Leary Moorhead, and Margaret O'Leary Shaw, as well as her beloved niece Katy Brown.

Ce is survived by her husband, William Thornton, her son, James M. Wyatt, III and daughter, ReGina B. Wyatt. Ce is also survived by her siblings, Michael O'Leary, Patricia Cunningham, Joe O'Leary, Richard O'Leary, MaryEllen O'Leary, Gerard O'Leary, Catherine St. Clair, and Ann O'Leary. She was also an adored aunt to many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Sat, July 13 from 9-10:30 am with services immediately following at 10:30. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Elkton, MD. Flowers are gratefully accepted but In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Cecilia may be made to . (. (See full obituary and send condolences online at www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019
