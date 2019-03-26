|
Cedric Knott
- - Cedric Knott "Rick", age 65 passed away March 21, 2019 at home. Father of Cedria Knott, son of Helen Knott and the late Earl Knott Sr. He is also survived by his grandson Orion Knott, 3 brothers, 2 sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. There will be a viewing on Thursday March 28th from 9 to 11:00 a.m. at the Congo Funeral Home 201 N. Gray Ave. Funeral and burial will be private. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 26, 2019