Services
Congo Funeral Home-West Chapel
201 N Gray Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 652-8887
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Congo Funeral Home-West Chapel
201 N Gray Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cedric Knott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cedric Knott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cedric Knott Obituary
Cedric Knott

- - Cedric Knott "Rick", age 65 passed away March 21, 2019 at home. Father of Cedria Knott, son of Helen Knott and the late Earl Knott Sr. He is also survived by his grandson Orion Knott, 3 brothers, 2 sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. There will be a viewing on Thursday March 28th from 9 to 11:00 a.m. at the Congo Funeral Home 201 N. Gray Ave. Funeral and burial will be private. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now