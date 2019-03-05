|
|
Chana O. Garcia
Wilmington - Grammarian. Bourbon and wine connoisseur. Globe trotter. Reader. Music lover. Advocate for women and girls of color. Editor. Writer.
Chana Olisa Garcia lived a life of courage and grace. Born on April 2, 1976, Chana passed away on February 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Chana came of age during the Golden Age of Hip-Hop and race consciousness. The 1990s shaped her sensibilities and place as a woman in the Black diaspora. She was a Howard University Bison through and through.
Chana was born in Wilmington, Delaware. She attended public schools in Wilmington until high school. In the 8th grade, Chana informed her father that she wanted a more rigorous education from a private school to enhance her chances of being admitted to Howard. When her father asked who was going to pay for private school, she blithely replied, "Who do you think?" Then, she added sweetly, "You know, you really are a great dad." Chana graduated from Wilmington Friends School in 1994 and immediately enrolled at Howard. She always thanked her mother and father for the sacrifices they made for her to attend her beloved Howard. Chana majored in journalism and became one of the editors of the campus newspaper, The Hilltop. She won the prestigious Scripps Howard Award recognizing top journalism students in the country. Chana graduated summa cum laude in 1998 and continued her education at New York University, where she earned a Master of Arts degree in 2001.
Chana launched her journalism career in New York. Her first job was with People magazine, where she fact-checked articles and reported on society events in New York. For several years, Chana worked at Black Enterprise magazine as chief copy editor. She took her keen editing skills to various Martha Stewart publications, consulting for foundations and editing book projects. In 2011, Chana shifted gears and took communications positions at various nonprofits, including Harlem's Boys and Girls Harbor, iMentor, and Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania. She always maintained a freelance writing practice and ghost-edited her friends' writing projects behind the scenes. She inspired many through her public writing and speaking about her experiences as a young black woman living with cancer. Most recently, she penned a popular essay about family secrets she unearthed through DNA testing.
Chana filled her life with family, friends—and adventure. She traveled to Cuba during the years of the U.S. travel ban, listened to jazz in Scandinavia, traipsed through Thailand, backpacked Europe, basked in the Caribbean sun and dined on ceviche in Colombia.
Chana was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Kent. She is survived by her father Joe Garcia (Carlene); sister Toni Jackson (Julian), nephews Julian and Chase; cousin Calida Garcia-Rawles (Gerald) and cousin Tony (Lorrie); her Uncle Tony (Melissa); Aunt Cassie Lee and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service10 am, Sat. March 9, 2019, at Cathedral of Fresh Fire, 2300 Northeast Blvd, Wilm.,DE 19802. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019