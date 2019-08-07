|
Charlene Godwin DiStefano
New Castle, DE - Charlene F. Godwin DiStefano, 52, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Charlene was born in Wilmington, Delaware to Faye (Lloyd) Poe and Ronald Godwin, Sr., and was raised in Newport, Delaware. She graduated from Delcastle High School and worked first for Beneficial Bank then ING Direct.
Charlene enjoyed watching police detective shows, shopping with her mother, and hanging out with her yellow Labrador Molly. But her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. Charlene loved the holiday season and being around so many family members. She enjoyed listening to country music and especially loved going to WWE wrestling events with her son, Nick.
Charlene is survived by her husband Joseph DiStefano, and their son Nicholas, the love of her life. She is also survived by her mother, Faye Poe (Don); her father, Ronald Godwin Sr. (Rebecca); and brothers, Ronald Godwin Jr., Max O'Neill, and Brent O'Neill; mother-in-law, Marie DiStefano; sisters-in-law, Janice DiStefano and Judith Tozzoli (Tom); and brother-in-law, John DiStefano. Charlene is also survived by nieces and nephew, Emily DiStefano, Cara Tozzoli, John DiStefano Jr. and Gianna DiStefano.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Friday, August 9 from 5:00 - 7:00PM. A Catholic funeral service will be held at Doherty Funeral Home on Saturday, August 10 at 10:00AM, immediately followed by interment at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be sent to the Helen Graham Center, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 7, 2019