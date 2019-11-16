|
Charlene H. Gray
Hockessin - On November 14, 2019, Charlene H Gray, a longtime resident of Wilmington and Hockessin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Charlene earned a nursing degree from Hahnemann Hospital. One of her greatest joys was taking care of people and their families. As an RN, she worked for many years in the Wilmington area until her retirement from Stonegates in Greenville, DE. In her spare time, she enjoyed needlepoint, dancing, and gourmet cooking. In addition, she worked tirelessly for various charity events. Among her favorites were the Annual Christmas Shop, the Heart Ball, and Junior League. For over 20 years she served her community by sitting on the Board of Trustees at the Sanford School.
Charlene is predeceased by her son Chase Gray, and survived by 3 children, Tripp Gray and wife Robin, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Brandon Gray and wife Chelsea of Jackson, WY, Regan Gray and husband Billy Hackett of Wilmington, DE. She is also survived by 4 grandsons, Mack, Carter, Brooks, and Declan Gray and 3 siblings, Rick Hill and wife Joan of Folsom, PA, Linda Hill-MacDonald of Buffalo, NY, and Butch Hill and wife Mary of Pike Hill, AL.
Charlene, a compassionate grandmother, mother, nurse and beloved friend, will be missed by all.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. A service to celebrate her life will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will be private at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charlene's memory to The , 200 Continental Dr, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713.
For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019