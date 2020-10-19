Charlene K. Hope
New Castle - Transitioned on October 13, 2020.
Viewing will take place on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11 am at The House of Wright Mortuary, 208 E. 35th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802.
A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the viewing.
Services will be live streamed through Zoom by using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87903119631
Charlene leaves precious memories behind to her beloved son Charles E. Hope, Sr., cherished grandchildren Chardonnay A. Hope, Charles E. Hope, Jr., and Cole A. Hope; daughter-in-law and faithful caregiver Charity Hope; sister Patricia Ann Winston; godchildren Shawn Smallwood, Davian Green, Zie'Hearia Davis, and Gerald Jackson; sisters of her heart Teresa Wilson and Debbie Redding, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.