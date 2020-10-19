1/1
Charlene K. Hope
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlene K. Hope

New Castle - Transitioned on October 13, 2020.

Viewing will take place on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11 am at The House of Wright Mortuary, 208 E. 35th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802.

A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the viewing.

Services will be live streamed through Zoom by using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87903119631

Charlene leaves precious memories behind to her beloved son Charles E. Hope, Sr., cherished grandchildren Chardonnay A. Hope, Charles E. Hope, Jr., and Cole A. Hope; daughter-in-law and faithful caregiver Charity Hope; sister Patricia Ann Winston; godchildren Shawn Smallwood, Davian Green, Zie'Hearia Davis, and Gerald Jackson; sisters of her heart Teresa Wilson and Debbie Redding, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of House of Wright Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved