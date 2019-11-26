|
Charlene Kleiner Castor
Wilmington - Charlene Kleiner Castor of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away on November 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Castor. She is survived by her daughter, Charlene Fitzwater, her son-in-law, Jim Fitzwater, her cherished granddaughter, Jen Tomasetti, grandson, Ryan Fitzwater, grandson-in-law Paul Tomasetti, granddaughter-in-law, Stacey Fitzwater, her three great grandchildren, Charlotte Rose Tomasetti, Connor James Tomasetti and Lukas Ryan Fitzwater, and many beloved nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.
Charlene was born to Mae Flossie and Charles Lawrence Kleiner in 1928 in Mount Vernon, Ohio, and spent her early years there with her parents, two older sisters, brother and extended family. After her precious mother passed away when Charlene was 11, the family relocated to Salem, New Jersey, where stories of the legendary boarding house, dances, roller skating, and her first job with the phone company were only surpassed by meeting her handsome and adoring Bob.
Charlene and Bob married in New Jersey and had a vibrant life together with friends and family. They lived briefly in Franklin, Pennsylvania, and then moved to her favorite city, San Diego, California, when Bob was reactivated to the Navy. After moving to Wilmington, Charlene was a secretary at DuPont where she rose to be an executive secretary. Charlene loved ballroom dancing, was always stylishly and impeccably dressed, treasured her family, and loved babies, including her particularly precious great grandchildren.
A celebration of Charlene's life will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike in Wilmington, Delaware. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the DuPont Country Club.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Delaware Hospice (www.delawarehospice.org/donate/) or the Sunday Breakfast Mission, 110 N. Poplar St. Wilmington, DE 19801.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019