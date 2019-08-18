Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park
Charlene Ruth Krisanosky


1941 - 2019
Charlene Ruth Krisanosky Obituary
Charlene Ruth Krisanosky

Wilmington - Charlene Krisanosky, age 77, of Wilmington, DE, was born on December 9, 1941 to the late Edward and Estella Space, and left us Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Charlene worked for years in the restaurant business before becoming a mail carrier. She will be deeply missed.

Charlene is survived by her son, Wayne Long; daughter, Kimberly Baranik; grandsons, Danny and Jake Long; 2 great-sons; and sister, Barbara Hiznay. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Noel; and 2 brothers, Dave and Richard Space.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11 AM at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
