Charles A. Attix Jr.
Charles A. Attix Jr.

Sharon Hill - Charles A. Attix Jr. age 93 a longtime resident of Sharon Hill passed away on July 28, 2020.

A WWII Navy Veteran, Charlie served on a submarine on the USS Runner.

He retired from the Railroad after 44 years.

Charlie was a member of the Sharon Hill Fire Company, American Legion Murray Stuart Post #566 and American Legion Stahl Post #30

An avid sports fan, he enjoyed surf fishing, going to the racetrack and eating crabs.

He is predeceased by his wife Bernadette Attix, his parents Charles and Dorothy Attix and his siblings Timothy Attix, Fred Attix, Lois McCurdy, Dorothy Beaston and Virginia Zane.

Charles is survived by his loving sons Michael Attix who was his caretaker, Charles (Linda) Attix III and Christopher (Patricia) Attix, grandchildren Christian, Joshua and Charles IV, great grandchildren Brooke and Jasper, brother in law and sisters in-law Russell and Ceil Myers and Elsie Attix and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, Services will be held at a later date with future details to follow.

Online condolences: www.mcgfh.com.




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
August 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Attix Family for the loss of your loved one, Charles, Jr., and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
