1/
Charles A. Foster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles A. Foster

Wilmington - Charles A. Foster age 84 of Townsend, DE passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday July 26, 2020.

Chuck will be remembered by all who met him as a selfless person who spent his life helping others.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Dorothy Good-Foster ;Son Steven Foster, and daughters Kat Sterndale (Jerry), Peggy Barker (Troy), Jodie Sharpe (Keith), 11 grandchildren: Jeremy, Kaitlyn, Michael, Lauren, Drake, Laurissa, Bryan, Thomas, Logan, Alanna and Quentin along with 4 great-grandchildren. He is proceeded by daughters Laurie Morgan and Dianna Plunkett.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the homeless out reach program that he volunteered so much time and effort to: GWACS 105 Mt. Vernon Dr. Bear, DE 19701. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved