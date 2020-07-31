Charles A. Foster
Wilmington - Charles A. Foster age 84 of Townsend, DE passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday July 26, 2020.
Chuck will be remembered by all who met him as a selfless person who spent his life helping others.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Dorothy Good-Foster ;Son Steven Foster, and daughters Kat Sterndale (Jerry), Peggy Barker (Troy), Jodie Sharpe (Keith), 11 grandchildren: Jeremy, Kaitlyn, Michael, Lauren, Drake, Laurissa, Bryan, Thomas, Logan, Alanna and Quentin along with 4 great-grandchildren. He is proceeded by daughters Laurie Morgan and Dianna Plunkett.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the homeless out reach program that he volunteered so much time and effort to: GWACS 105 Mt. Vernon Dr. Bear, DE 19701. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
.