Charles A. Herbster "Chip" "Paco" "Herb"
Wilmington - Charles passed away at home on May 30th. He was born in Harrisburg, PA to the late Charles A. and Lorma Ann (Renninger) Herbster.
He was educated in Wilmington and graduated from Dickinson High School in 1974. He was a sheet metal mechanic for Farrell Roofing, Inc. in Middletown, DE where the quality of his work and attention to detail made him an integral part of the team. He was an avid sports fan and loved his Phillies and Eagles. He enjoyed fishing and working around the home. What he enjoyed most of all however, was spending time with his family.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Stephen J. Herbster; his sisters, Laurel, Holly, and Heather Herbster. He is survived by his wife of over forty years, Kathleen M. Herbster (Clark), whom he loved with his whole heart; his daughter, Heather Ann Rolfe (Jason); his brother, Jeffrey Herbster (Michele); his sisters, Lorma Miller (Ben), Susan Wagner and Christel Smith (James); his granddaughters, Destiny Evers, Natalie Atkinson, Maci Rolfe and Hadleigh Rolfe; his grandsons, Tyler Herbster and Carter Deptula and his brother-in-law, Jeff Clark. Also left to cherish his memory are numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly and his furry bundle of joy, Mitzi and her sister, Kelly.
His funeral service will be held at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike Wilmington at Noon on Friday June 5th with a viewing from 11:00 to 12:00. Burial will follow in Gracelawan Memorial Park. Due to the Coronavirus the service, viewing and interment will be by invitation only. Others may view the service online utilizing the following link https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1070178.
The family would appreciate donations to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.