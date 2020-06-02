Charles A. Herbster "Paco" "Chip" "Herb"
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles A. Herbster "Chip" "Paco" "Herb"

Wilmington - Charles passed away at home on May 30th. He was born in Harrisburg, PA to the late Charles A. and Lorma Ann (Renninger) Herbster.

He was educated in Wilmington and graduated from Dickinson High School in 1974. He was a sheet metal mechanic for Farrell Roofing, Inc. in Middletown, DE where the quality of his work and attention to detail made him an integral part of the team. He was an avid sports fan and loved his Phillies and Eagles. He enjoyed fishing and working around the home. What he enjoyed most of all however, was spending time with his family.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Stephen J. Herbster; his sisters, Laurel, Holly, and Heather Herbster. He is survived by his wife of over forty years, Kathleen M. Herbster (Clark), whom he loved with his whole heart; his daughter, Heather Ann Rolfe (Jason); his brother, Jeffrey Herbster (Michele); his sisters, Lorma Miller (Ben), Susan Wagner and Christel Smith (James); his granddaughters, Destiny Evers, Natalie Atkinson, Maci Rolfe and Hadleigh Rolfe; his grandsons, Tyler Herbster and Carter Deptula and his brother-in-law, Jeff Clark. Also left to cherish his memory are numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly and his furry bundle of joy, Mitzi and her sister, Kelly.

His funeral service will be held at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike Wilmington at Noon on Friday June 5th with a viewing from 11:00 to 12:00. Burial will follow in Gracelawan Memorial Park. Due to the Coronavirus the service, viewing and interment will be by invitation only. Others may view the service online utilizing the following link https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1070178.

The family would appreciate donations to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

Online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved