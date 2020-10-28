1/1
Charles A. "Charlie" May
Newark - Charles "Charlie" May, age 74, died October 27, 2020 at Christiana Hospital with his family by his side.

Charlie served honorably in the Marine Corps during Vietnam. He made his career with Avon, retiring after over 30 years of service. Charlie was an active member of First Baptist Church in Elkton, serving as the church treasurer until his passing.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sheila May; children Rebecca Wilczewski (Mike) and Lisa Hetrick (Nick); grandchildren Michael, Jr. and Matthew Wilczewski and Natalie and Mason Hetrick; and three sisters and nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 4 from 4-6pm at First Baptist Church, 607 Delaware Avenue, Elkton, MD 21921 with a service at 6pm. Interment will take place privately with military honors at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
