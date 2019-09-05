Services
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home
2309 Lancaster Ave.
Wilmington, DE
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home
2309 Lancaster Ave.
Wilmington, DE
Charles A. Seward

Charles A. Seward Obituary
Charles A. Seward

Wilmington - Charles Anthony Seward passed away on September 1st, 2019.

Charles was born in Wilmington to his late father Charles R. Seward and his mother Angelina D. Seward. He graduated from Delcastle High School in 1977 and was currently employed at Amtrak. As a teenager, he enjoyed working with his father at their family-owned moving company. Later, as a young man, they delivered bread for the Del Campo Baking Company. Charles was a hard worker and a dedicated patriarch. He enjoyed tackling home remodeling projects and spending time with his grandchildren.

Charles is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Jane E. Seward (Price); his children Christin Orr (David), Michael Seward (Brittany), and Paul Seward; grandchildren Logan and Avery; and sisters Debra Seramone (Sebastian) and Cynthia Hessy.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Charles' name to .

A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 from 10:30am-11:30am at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington DE 19805. Service starting at 11:30. Private burial at Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
