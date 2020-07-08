Charles Albert Harvell
New Castle - Charles Albert Harvell "Charlie", 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Regal Heights Nursing Home.
Charlie was born in Camden, NJ, the son of the late Alice Ellmore and Carl Whitson Harvell. He was a 1946 graduate of Salesianum School and in 1950 from Mt. Saint Mary's College with a B.S. degree in Pre-Law. Charlie served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. From 1951 to 1954 he was a Special Investigator with the U.S. Army's Counterintelligence Corps. He was a member of the American Legion Stahl Post.
Charlie was the longest Licensed Realtor in the State of Delaware, from 1955 to 2020, the past 65 years. He was licensed in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland. For thirty years he was a residential appraiser for clients including Keystone Federal Savings and Loan; Signal Finance Corporation, Household Finance Corporation, as well as numerous Delaware attorneys. Most recently Charlie worked for Prudential Fox Roach and Berkshire Hathaway.
Charlie will be missed by his sisters, Jane Cuccias of Silver Spring, MD and Margaret McHale of Austin, TX; his daughter, Lauren Powers and her husband, Fred of Greenwich, CT; his son, Keith Harvell and his wife, Stephanie of Natick, MA and his grandchildren, Nicholas Harvell and Matthew and Brooke Powers. In addition to his parents, Charlie was predeceased by his sister, Mary Louise Spritzen and his brother John P. Harvell.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM at Holy Spirit Church, 12 Winder Road, New Castle. Burial will follow at 1 PM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. Condolences may be made by visiting Mealeyfuneralhomes.com