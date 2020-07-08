1/1
Charles Albert Harvell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Albert Harvell

New Castle - Charles Albert Harvell "Charlie", 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Regal Heights Nursing Home.

Charlie was born in Camden, NJ, the son of the late Alice Ellmore and Carl Whitson Harvell. He was a 1946 graduate of Salesianum School and in 1950 from Mt. Saint Mary's College with a B.S. degree in Pre-Law. Charlie served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. From 1951 to 1954 he was a Special Investigator with the U.S. Army's Counterintelligence Corps. He was a member of the American Legion Stahl Post.

Charlie was the longest Licensed Realtor in the State of Delaware, from 1955 to 2020, the past 65 years. He was licensed in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland. For thirty years he was a residential appraiser for clients including Keystone Federal Savings and Loan; Signal Finance Corporation, Household Finance Corporation, as well as numerous Delaware attorneys. Most recently Charlie worked for Prudential Fox Roach and Berkshire Hathaway.

Charlie will be missed by his sisters, Jane Cuccias of Silver Spring, MD and Margaret McHale of Austin, TX; his daughter, Lauren Powers and her husband, Fred of Greenwich, CT; his son, Keith Harvell and his wife, Stephanie of Natick, MA and his grandchildren, Nicholas Harvell and Matthew and Brooke Powers. In addition to his parents, Charlie was predeceased by his sister, Mary Louise Spritzen and his brother John P. Harvell.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM at Holy Spirit Church, 12 Winder Road, New Castle. Burial will follow at 1 PM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. Condolences may be made by visiting Mealeyfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved