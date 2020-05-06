Charles and Kirk Bolden
Charles & Kirk Bolden

Charles "Butch" Bolden departed this life on April 21, 2020. His son, Kirk Bolden departed this life on April 11, 2020. A viewing will be from 1:00-2:45 pm on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19802. There will be a private ceremony for immediate family only. www.congofuneralhome.com




Published in The News Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Viewing
1:00 - 2:45 PM
Congo Legacy Center
