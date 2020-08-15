1/1
Charles Borromeo Fitzpatrick
Charles Borromeo Fitzpatrick

Wilmington -

Charles Borromeo Fitzpatrick of Wilmington, DE, passed away unexpectedly on Friday July 31st, 2020. Charles is survived by his brother, John T. Fitzpatrick, Jr. and his wife, Dr. RuthAnn Fitzpatrick of Wilmington, DE., his son Bryan Fitzpatrick and his wife Cara, and their three children, all of Drexel Hill, PA. and Kelly L. Kohler of Lexington, KY.

A Gathering will be held in Charles honor at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803 on Wednesday August 19th, 2020 from 3:00pm- 5:00pm.

Interment will be private.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfunealhome.com






Published in The News Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
