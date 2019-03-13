|
|
Charles C. Hitchens, Sr.
New Castle - Charlie passed away in his home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday March 7, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 15th from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 West 6th Street, New Castle, DE 19720.
In lieu of flowers, Charlie requested donations be made to The American Legion, Benedict A. Andrew Post #296, 6200 Main Street, Queenstown, MD 21658.
For a full obituary please visit our website, delawarefuneral.com
302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019