|
|
Charles Cramer, Jr.
WIlmington - Mr. Cramer, departed this life on June 11, 2019. Husband of Yvonne Cramer; father of Andre, Kevin and Nicole Cramer, Robert Valentine and Kim Thomas; son of Charles Cramer, Sr.. He retired from the Phila Naval Ship Yard and was a member of the Thunder Guards. His Celebration of Life Service will be 11am Friday, June 21, 2019 at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm, DE; viewing from 9-10:45am only. His burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery, Kennett Square PA. online condolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from June 19 to June 21, 2019