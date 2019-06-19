Services
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 652-8887
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Congo Funeral Home
2317 N. Market St.
Wilm, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
View Map
WIlmington - Mr. Cramer, departed this life on June 11, 2019. Husband of Yvonne Cramer; father of Andre, Kevin and Nicole Cramer, Robert Valentine and Kim Thomas; son of Charles Cramer, Sr.. He retired from the Phila Naval Ship Yard and was a member of the Thunder Guards. His Celebration of Life Service will be 11am Friday, June 21, 2019 at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm, DE; viewing from 9-10:45am only. His burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery, Kennett Square PA. online condolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from June 19 to June 21, 2019
