Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Charles "Don" Crawford Jr.

Charles "Don" Crawford Jr. Obituary
Charles "Don" Crawford, Jr.

Wilmington - Charles Donald "Don" Crawford, Jr., 92, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. Born on December 13, 1927, in Vestal, NY, Mr. Crawford was raised in Bellfonte, DE. He joined the US Navy at the end of WWII and proudly served in the US Coast Guard Reserves. Don graduated from West Chester University with a History and Geography Teaching Degree and taught history at Claymont High School until his retirement in 1985. He loved to travel with his wife, Ruth Anne. In the summers when he had off from school, he would accompany his wife on her many painting trips to New England, Canada, and Europe. He also loved to share events in history with his children and grandchildren.

Mr. Crawford is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ruth Anne Crawford (nee Jacobs); sons: Chris, Michael, and David (Wendy); grandchildren: Katrina, Kelly, Clair, Jack, Avery, and Tristan; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Jack Lee.

A service for Don will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 1-2 PM at Church of the Ascension, 3717 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703 followed by a luncheon and chance to greet the family in the fellowship hall. For directions or to send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
