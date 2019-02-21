|
|
Charles D'Agostino
Wilmington - Charles J. D'Agostino passed away peacefully on February 20. Born in Belle Harbor, New York to Charles and Harriett D'Agostino, he raised his family in Long Beach, New York prior to moving to Wilmington, Delaware. Charles was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary, and his son, Charles. He is survived by his son, John (Jackie) of Dagsboro, Delaware and his granddaughter, Katlyn D'Agostino. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Arc of Delaware. Condolences may be sent online through mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 21, 2019