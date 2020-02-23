Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:30 PM
Charles D. "Pops" Bullock

Charles D. "Pops" Bullock Obituary
Charles D. Bullock

"Pops"

Bear - Charles David "Pops" Bullock, age 80, of Bear, DE, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a time of sharing will be held at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brennen School, Delaware Autism Program, 144 Brennen Drive, Newark, DE 19713.

To read full obituary and to leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
