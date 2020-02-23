|
|
Charles D. Bullock
"Pops"
Bear - Charles David "Pops" Bullock, age 80, of Bear, DE, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a time of sharing will be held at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brennen School, Delaware Autism Program, 144 Brennen Drive, Newark, DE 19713.
To read full obituary and to leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020