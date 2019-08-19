|
|
Charles D. "Chuck" Cantera
Greenville - Charles D. Cantera
Age 91, a well-known and highly respected commercial builder/developer and businessman, a lifelong Delaware resident, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Stonegates in Greenville, with his family by his side.
Charles, known as "Chuck" was born and raised in Wilmington, the son of the late Domenick and Mariannina Cantera. Chuck attended the University of Delaware, graduating in 1951 with a degree in civil engineering. After graduating, Chuck went to work for the Dupont Company, working in their civil engineering department on the construction of the Louviers Building. After working at Dupont he then proudly served in the United States Army and had a tour of duty in Wiesbaden, Germany in the post WWII Army of Occupation. After his military service, Chuck joined Cantera Construction Co., the business his father started in 1924. Under the leadership of Chuck along with his older brother Carl and uncle, Arthur Carota, the business expanded, becoming Bellevue Holding Company. Among the many projects Chuck was responsible for developing were many of Delaware's most recognizable office buildings, shopping centers, apartment complexes, banks, and nursing homes, as well as residential waterfront developments in Maryland. Chuck left Bellevue Holding 1979 to start his own development company, Charles D. Cantera & Associates. The business continues today under the guidance of the third generation of the Cantera family. One of Chuck's hobbies was his love of wooden boats; his beloved yacht "Manatee" built by John Trumpy & Sons in Annapolis, Maryland was often used for various charitable fundraisers. Chuck was universally admired by all and although he was quite the accomplished businessman, he was also very humble. He will be remembered by his friends, business associates and acquaintances for his impeccable character and always jovial demeanor.
Chuck was predeceased by his son, Donald Charles Cantera. He will be deeply missed by his sons David M. Cantera (Lena) and John A. Cantera (Kristen); and his 5 grandchildren Benjamin, Annaliesse and Frank; and William & Katherine.
Friends and family may pay their respects between 6-8 pm, Tuesday, August 20th, at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Talleyville, (located on Route 202, south of Silverside Rd. - with additional parking available in the rear lot of the Brandywine YMCA on Mt. Lebanon Rd.). Interment will be private.
Chuck was particularly fond of his cat Max, who was his companion for 14 years. In light of that, the family recommends donations to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804. In the alternative, if you prefer, you may also make a donation to The Salvation Army, 400 N. Orange St., Wilmington, DE 19801
The family is grateful for the care Chuck received from the incredible staff at Stonegates.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019