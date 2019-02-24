Services
Nazareth, PA - Charles DeBrabander of Nazareth, PA passed away on February 14 in Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth, PA. He was the husband of Annabelle Grochowski deBrabander of Wilmington.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of Camiel deBrabander, and Marie Van Achteten deBrabander. A graduate of Conrad High School, he served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, and later graduated from the University of Delaware with a Degree in Textile Engineering. He worked for the DuPont Company, and later The Blue Ridge Winkler Textile Co. in Bangor, PA until his retirement. He was of the Catholic Faith. Charles was predeceased by his brother Camiel deBrabander Jr., and his nephew Mark deBrabander.

Survivors in addition to his wife Annabelle, are his son Charles E. deBrabander of Newark; 2 brothers, Leon deBrabander and Edward deBrabander of Wilmington; 2 sisters Marie deBrabander, and Eda Campbell of Wilmington; 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are trusted to the James Funeral Home in Bethlehem, PA.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
