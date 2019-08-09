|
|
Charles Dwaine Shaver
Newark - Charles Dwaine Shaver, 76, of Newark, DE and formerly of Exchange, WV passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born November 16, 1942 at Exchange, WV to the late James Vaughn Shaver and Wilma Virginia (Dennison) Shaver. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Eddie "Dale" Shaver, James "Averal" Shaver, David Shaver, Dewey Shaver and sister, Yvorra Shaver,
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann (Butcher) Shaver, Newark, DE; sons, Kevin Shaver and wife, Donna, Middletown, DE and Brian Shaver and wife Tricia of Newark, DE; brothers, Robert Shaver, Sutton, WV, Calvin and wife Lorraine, Horner, WV, Jerry Shaver and wife Sharron, Exchange, WV; sisters, Wilma Foster, Sutton, WV, Reta Cogar and husband Tim, Sutton, WV, Karen Mowery, Gassaway, WV, Anita Cook and husband Charles "Cookie", Sutton, WV. Also surviving are grandchildren, Aloura Shaver, Middletown, DE, Matthew Shaver, Newark, DE, Victoria Shaver, Middletown, DE and Christian Shaver, Newark, DE; great grandchildren, Gavin Lee Shaver, Middletown, DE and Emmette Charles Shaver, Middletown, DE.
Mr. Shaver served his Country in the United States Army and was a Protestant by faith. He was employed by Chrysler as an auto worker. He enjoyed restoring old cars, watching the Philadelphia Phillies & Eagles, West Virginia Football and basketball team. He enjoyed coming home to WV in the spring to hunt for mushrooms. He also enjoyed making wooded pens, playing the guitar and going to Gospel Quartet Conventions. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Family will receive friends on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, 378 Flatwoods Corner Road, Flatwoods, WV 26621. Family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home with the Funeral Service following in the Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 pmwith Reverend Linn Schiefer officiating. Interment will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery. Words of comfort and fond memories can be shared with the family atstockert-paletti.com.
The Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home of Flatwoods, WV will be caring for the Shaver family.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 9, 2019