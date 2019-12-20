Services
Charles E. Ingram


1953 - 2019
Charles E. Ingram Obituary
Charles E. Ingram

Milford - Charles E. Ingram, 66, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born on September 27, 1953 in Milford to the late Edward C. and Gladys Davis Ingram.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his brother, Eddie Ingram.

Charles is survived by his sister, Shirley Bennett of Milford.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 am in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford. A time of visitation will begin at 10 am. Interment will be at Slaughter Neck United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
