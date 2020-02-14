|
Charles E. Linde
Wilmington - Charles "Charlie" Evan Linde, age 88, went home to heaven on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. His wife was by his side as she has been for the last 63 years.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 10:30-11:30 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Charlie's life at 11:30 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Creative Ministries, PO Box 1603, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948-1603 or Redeemer Fellowship DE, 19 Lamatan Rd., Newark, DE 19711. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020