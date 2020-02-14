Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:30 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Charles E. Linde


1931 - 2020
Charles E. Linde Obituary
Charles E. Linde

Wilmington - Charles "Charlie" Evan Linde, age 88, went home to heaven on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. His wife was by his side as she has been for the last 63 years.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 10:30-11:30 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Charlie's life at 11:30 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Creative Ministries, PO Box 1603, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948-1603 or Redeemer Fellowship DE, 19 Lamatan Rd., Newark, DE 19711. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
