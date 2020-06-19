Charles E. Powell
Charles Everett Powell, 82 passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2020, after a life full of love, admiration, and countless family memories.
Charles was born at home on a farm near Warwick, MD on April 1, 1938. He was a loving husband to Patty Williams Powell of Middletown. Charles graduated from Middletown High School in 1956. Charles then served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a Recon marine of which he was extremely proud and served most of his duty in the Mediterranean. While there he was involved in securing several U.S. Embassies, evacuating American citizens, and also securing the Beirut Airport for their flight home.
Charles built his own home of which he was immensely proud in addition to several custom homes in the area. He was a proud union member of Carpenter's Local 626 for over 50 years, He also owned and captained his charter boat Reel Sport out of Chincoteague, VA for about 20 years where he had a summer home for 32 years. He loved to travel and visited 49 states with his wife and many times was accompanied by his two grandsons. In the summer of 2000, he did a cross country trip to Alaska with his wife and two grandsons leaving Delaware and traveling to the Arctic Circle. What an adventure they had, and memories of their trips were often talked about. He always had a large garden of which he was proud and loved all his dogs of which he had many. The past 19 years they wintered in Florida and finally settled in Naples, FL.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents Hiram and Mary Powell and his brother Clarke Powell.
He is survived by his loving wife Patty, his son Jeffrey W. Powell (Regina) of Ocean City, MD, 2 grandsons Charles J. Powell (Amanda) of Dover, DE, and Matthew W. Powell of Middletown, and one newborn great-granddaughter Caylee Powell. He is also survived by his sister Louise Atwell of Middletown, and Elizabeth Balbani of Lancaster, PA, Sister in law Lena Powell of Newark, and Brother in law James Chester of Middletown.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 22nd from 7-8 pm at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE 19709. The funeral service with military honors will be held Tuesday, June 23rd at 11 am at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd., Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.
